Indian shares reverse gains as metals drag; Cadila jumps

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course to trade lower on Monday as metal stocks tumbled, while drugmaker Cadila Healthcare jumped nearly 8% after its COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the country for emergency use.

By 0520 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.32% at 16,398.30, after rising as much as 0.86%. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.01% to 55,321.86, having gained as much as 0.82%.

The Nifty Metal index (.NIFTYMET) — which had scaled peaks last week — dropped 2.7% to be the worst-performing sub-index as losses in Tata Steel (TISC.NS), Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS), and Steel Authority of India (SAIL.NS) weighed.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) held on to gains and was up 1.6%, led by shares of Mphasis (MBFL.NS), MindTree (MINT.NS) and HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS).

As a sector, IT (information technology) has been outperforming the market, AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic-led shift of focus to working from home had boosted order books of IT firms.

Pharma stocks (.NIPHARM), after rising as much as 1.46% due to a boost from Cadila, were flat. India's drug regulator on Friday granted emergency use approval for the company's DNA COVID-19 vaccine — the world's first such shot against the novel coronavirus — in adults and children above 12 years. read more

Aurobindo Pharma (ARBN.NS) jumped as much as 6.6% after scrapping a deal to acquire a 51% stake in Cronus Pharma Specialities.

Meanwhile, Indian central bank's minutes from its latest monetary policy committee meeting — released on Friday — showed that the COVID-19-hit economy still required support and that it was watchful of inflationary pressures. read more

Among broader markets, Asian shares bounced as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets and China reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the first time since July.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

