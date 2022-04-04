Indian shares rise 1% as HDFC twins surge on merger plans
BENGALURU, April 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares surged 1% on Monday, with private lender HDFC Bank and mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp leading gains after the companies decided to merge their operations.
The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 1.1% at 17,864, as of 0348 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 1.1% to 59,917.24.
Shares of HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) were up 7% and 6.4%, respectively, after the companies decided to merge. read more
The Nifty bank index (.NSEBANK) rose 2.3%, while the finance index (.NIFTYFIN) gained 3.1%.
