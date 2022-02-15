Indian shares rise after sell-off fuelled by Ukraine tensions

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares attempted a modest rebound on Tuesday from their worst sell-off in 10 months, helped by gains in IT stocks, even as global markets remained on the edge over escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.45% to 16,936.95, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.58% at 56,735.21.

Most Asian share markets were flat after U.S. and European stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors contemplated the implications of a potential imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Markets are currently not conducive to holding stocks, trading below their 50- and 200-day moving average. It is better to protect capital by staying on the sidelines rather than taking risks," William O Neil India analysts said in a note.

IT stocks, which are defensive in nature, gained momentum in volatile markets, with the Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) up 1.6%.

Meanwhile, India's January retail inflation went over the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, accelerating to a seven-month high just above 6%. However, economists don't expect this to lead to an interest rate hike in the near future. read more

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

