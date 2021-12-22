Indian shares rise as auto, metal stocks gain

Brokers trade at their computer terminals inside a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Wednesday as auto and metal companies gained with investors buying the dip, while Omicron coronavirus variant cases across the globe continued to surge keeping sentiment in check.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.62% to 16,875 by 0359 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.86% at 56,702.92. Both the indexes are down nearly 10% from a lifetime high hit in October.

The Nifty auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) was up 1.6%, while the metals index (.NIFTYMET) gained 1%.

Meanwhile, India told state governments on Tuesday to be proactive and on the lookout for surges of the Omicron coronavirus variant after cases nearly doubled within a week across a dozen states. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.