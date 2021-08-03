Indian shares rise as energy, IT stocks gain

Clouds are seen over the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, helped energy and information technology stocks, although the gains were capped by worries about the economic impact of surging cases of Delta coronavirus variant in Asia.

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.26% to 15,925 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.40% to 53,176.70.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) climbed 0.7%, while the energy sub-index (.NIFTYENR) rose 0.4%.

However, the spread of Delta variant in key markets in Asia posed new risks and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. read more

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.40%.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

