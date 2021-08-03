Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Indian shares rise as energy, IT stocks gain

2 minute read

Clouds are seen over the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, helped energy and information technology stocks, although the gains were capped by worries about the economic impact of surging cases of Delta coronavirus variant in Asia.

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.26% to 15,925 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.40% to 53,176.70.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) climbed 0.7%, while the energy sub-index (.NIFTYENR) rose 0.4%.

However, the spread of Delta variant in key markets in Asia posed new risks and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. read more

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.40%.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 3:49 AM UTCCoronavirus likely to lock India's women out of job market for years

Savitri Devi has been searching for work since she lost her job at a garment factory in New Delhi, along with half her co-workers, when sales plummeted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

IndiaIndian shares rise as energy, IT stocks gain
IndiaHockey-Belgium wins spot in men's hockey finals, India to fight for bronze
IndiaIndia reports 30,549 new coronavirus cases
IndiaIndian beauty startup Nykaa to raise $500 mln through IPO - source

Indian e-commerce beauty company Nykaa plans to raise $500 million through its initial public offering (IPO), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, becoming the latest homegrown startup to pursue a listing on the domestic bourses.