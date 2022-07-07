Indian shares rise on falling crude; Titan jumps 7% on strong Q1 sales

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, July 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, as softening crude prices helped ease inflation worries, while Titan Co jumped more than 7% after reporting strong quarterly sales numbers.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.8 to 15,117, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.8% at 54,183.70, as of 0348 GMT.

Brent crude futures extended declines for a third session on Thursday, slipping under $100 a barrel, as fears of a potential global recession spurred concerns about oil demand.

India, the world's third-largest importer, could benefit from the drop in prices.

Jewellery and watch maker Titan (TITN.NS) led gains in Nifty 50 index, surging 7.2%, after its first-quarter sales rose by 205%.

India's central bank took a slew of measures on Wednesday to boost foreign exchange inflows, including allowing overseas investors to buy short-term corporate debt and opening of more government securities under the fully accessible route. read more

Global stocks were mixed, after Federal Reserve's minutes released late Wednesday showed officials rallied around a large rate hike at its June meeting. read more ]​

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

