Indian shares rise as Fed minutes ease aggressive rate hike fears

BENGALURU, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, in line with Asian peers as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting soothed some fears of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Market participants were also watching for any developments on the Russian-Ukraine conflict as Western countries warned that Moscow's military build-up near Ukraine was only growing. read more

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.43% to 17,400, as of 0345 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.36% at 58,205.96.

Asian stocks rose after the Fed minutes showed that while policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise rates, they would re-assess the rate hike timeline at each meeting.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

