Indian shares rise as oil slips; financials, autos lead gains

BENGALURU, March 29 (Reuters) - Financials and automakers led India's blue-chip stock indexes higher on Tuesday, taking cues from a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors drew support from lower oil prices and with Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.43% at 17,296.75, as of 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.46% to 57,860.32.

The Nifty Financial Services index (.NIFTYFIN) rose as much as 0.8%, lifted by mortgage lender HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS), while a 1.2% jump in top carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) boosted the Nifty Auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) by 0.9%.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

