Indian shares rise as supply woes lift crude producers

BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday as oil and gas explorers rallied on supply concerns, while a red hot inflation reading for March fuelled expectations for an interest rate hike in June.

India's retail inflation accelerated to near 7% year-on-year in March, its highest in 17 months and above the upper limit of the central bank's tolerance band for a third straight month. read more

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.54% at 17,625, as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN)rose 0.48% to 58,860.31.

Top explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), Oil India (OILI.NS) and GAIL India (GAIL.NS) were top gainers, rising 1%-3%. Surging demand for coal also lifted top miner Coal India (COAL.NS) by 1.6%.

Oil prices climbed on worries that sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia, the world's second-biggest oil exporter, will tighten supply after Moscow said peace talks to resolve its invasion of Ukraine had come to a dead end. read more

Meanwhile, Asian shares firmed, boosted by U.S. inflation figures that fared better than markets' worst expectations - and caused U.S. yields to pause their march higher.

