Indian shares rise on tech bounce, blue-chip earnings eyed

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Monday after two weeks of heavy losses, as beaten down technology stocks advanced with a slew of blue-chip earnings and the federal budget in focus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 1.24% to 17,313.6 by 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 1.23% to 57,901.39. The indexes had dropped around 3% each last week.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT), which had fallen in eight of the last nine sessions amid a tech sell-off on U.S. interest rate worries, climbed as much as 2.5% on Monday.

Meanwhile, industrial major Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) slid 2.5% after a steeper-than-expected fall in quarterly profit.

Nifty components Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), Indian Oil (IOC.NS), BPCL (BPCL.NS), Sun Pharma (SUN.NS) and UPL (UPLL.NS) are due to report results on Monday.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

