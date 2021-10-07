Skip to main content

Indian shares rise, Titan surges nearly 10% on strong recovery

BENGALURU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares surged early on Thursday, driven by a near 10% gain in Titan Company after it indicated a strong recovery in demand in the second quarter, while Reliance Industries rose after its retail arm said it would launch 7-Eleven stores in India.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.97% to 17,818.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.99% at 59,767.25 by 0415 GMT.

Other Asian markets rallied on Thursday reflecting overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. politicians appeared close to a temporary deal to avert a debt default, while Russia reassured Europe on gas supplies and oil prices pulled back from multi-year highs, helping calm volatile global markets.

In India, jewellery maker Titan Company (TITN.NS) surged 9.6% after it said sales was moving swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of its divisions.

Shares in oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance (RELI.NS) rose 1.22% after its retail arm entered a franchise agreement with U.S. convenience store chain 7-Eleven Inc to launch stores in India. read more

Nifty's realty index (.NIFTYREAL) advanced the most among major sub-indexes, rising 2.5%, led by a 9% jump in real estate developer Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS) after it clocked its best ever quarterly sales volume.

