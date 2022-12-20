Indian shares set to dip on U.S. recession fears, China uncertainty















BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday on recession fears in the U.S. and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, which has offset optimism over loosening strict pandemic restrictions.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.21% at 18,447.50, as of 7:07 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities extended losses for the fourth day in a row, as risk-off sentiment prevailed in the pre-holiday week. Investors await key macroeconomic data due later this week - housing starts, existing home sales, consumer spending and inflation - for cues into the extent of the Fed policy's impact.

Asian markets declined on weak cues, such as a surge in new COVID-19 infections in China and weak macroeconomic indicators, with MSCI Asia ex Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) falling 0.54%. China's business confidence fell to its lowest in nearly a decade.

Investors also await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision today - the final central bank decision for 2022.

Capping gains in Indian markets could be oil prices, which rose marginally on a weaker dollar and a U.S. plan to restock its strategic petroleum reserve.

The movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity.

Foreign institutional investors sold 5.38 billion rupees ($65.14 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors bought 6.87 billion rupees ($83.17 million) of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Stocks To Watch:

** Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC.NS): Co increases retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 35 basis points from today.

** IRCTC (INIR.NS): Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIFI.NS) raises stake in IRCTC by 2.273% to 7.278%.

** NBCC (NBCC.NS): Co gets work order worth 693 million rupees from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation.

** New Delhi Television (NDTV.NS): Vishvapradhan Commercial acquires an additional 8.27% stake in co at 294 rupees per share via open offer, taking its overall shareholding to 37.45%.

($1 = 82.5970 Indian rupees)

