Indian shares set to open higher as US debt deal spurs optimism















BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Tuesday on improved global cues after U.S. lawmakers reached a tentative debt ceiling deal over the weekend.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.09% at 18,707.50, as of 8:19 a.m. IST.

Asian equities were mostly higher as investors cheered the prospect that the world's largest economy will avert a major debt default. U.S. markets were closed on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement to suspend the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until 2025, ahead of the June 1 deadline. The deal will have to pass through the U.S. Congress.

The Nifty 50 (.NSEI) gained 0.54%, hitting a five-month high of 18,598.65 on Monday, amid stable domestic earnings and sustained foreign inflows into equities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 17.58 billion rupees ($214.97 million) worth of Indian equities on Monday. FIIs have been net buyers in Indian stocks in 22 of the last 23 sessions.

STOCKS TO WATCH

**** Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS): Co's JioCinema signs content streaming deal with NBC Universal. read more

**** Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RAIV.NS): Co posts fall in consolidated net profit in March quarter.

**** Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS): Co reports rise in consolidated profit in March quarter on strong demand.

**** NBCC Ltd (NBCC.NS): Co reports rise in consolidated net profit in fourth-quarter.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

