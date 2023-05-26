Indian shares open higher on improved global cues

Men watch a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai
Men watch a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

BENGALURU, May 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday on improved global cues, after witnessing high volatility in the previous session in which the benchmarks reversed losses in the final hour of the May series expiry day.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 (.NSEI) index was up 0.26% at 18,366.60 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.19% to 61,984.50.

($1 = 82.7176 Indian Rupees)

Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sohini Goswami

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next