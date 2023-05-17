Indian shares set to open lower on weak cues amid profit booking















BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, on weak global cues amid debt ceiling negotiations in the U.S., while analysts expect investors to book profits after a 5% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 in the financial year 2024 so far.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.21% at 18,291.50, as of 7:52 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, as the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations and weak earnings dampened risk appetite. Asian markets were subdued.

The Nifty 50 (.NSEI) fell 0.61% on Tuesday, after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session. The index has risen 5.34% so far this fiscal, supported by a healthy results season and consistent FII buying, according to three analysts.

"The market is witnessing profit booking, especially in heavyweights from higher levels," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Some consolidation may not be ruled out given the sharp up-move in the last few weeks."

Despite the slide on Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their buying streak for the fourteenth session, adding 14.07 billion rupees ($172.1 million) worth of shares.

This is the longest daily buying streak in 29 months by FIIs, who bought nearly 225 billion rupees worth of shares in the period, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Investors also await quarterly results of companies including Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, REC Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd and Devyani International Ltd on Wednesday.

Stocks to Watch:

** Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS): Co reports rise in consolidated net profit in March quarter; ARPU at 193 rupees. read more

** Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS): Q4 profit down 70% as prices fall, costs rise. read more

** Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS): Co to set up ethylene cracker project at Bina Refinery in Madhya Pradesh for $6 billion.

** Oberoi Realty Ltd (OEBO.NS): Q4 profit more than doubles on soaring demand. read more

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K











