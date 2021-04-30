A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Indian shares stepped back on Friday after four straight sessions of gains that set them on course for their strongest week since early-February, with earnings of Reliance Industries, the country's most valuable company, in focus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.78% to 14,778.9 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slipped 0.84% to 49,345.57. Both the indexes are likely to close the week around 3% higher on gains from upbeat earnings reports.

Reliance (RELI.NS) was marginally lower ahead of its quarterly results. The stock is up more than 6% this week, as of its last close.

Wipro (WIPR.NS) climbed as much as 4% to a record high after the IT firm raised its outlook for June-quarter IT services revenue following the close of an acquisition.

Benchmark Nifty 50 component IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS) is also due to report earnings later in the day.

