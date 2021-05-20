Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

IndiaIndian shares settle lower as metals, private lenders drag

Chandini Monnappa
2 minute read

A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Thursday, as metal stocks fell after China said it would stabilise commodity markets and major private banks gave up early gains.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.83% lower at 14,906.05 and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) ended 0.68% lower at 49,564.86 after trading flat for most of the day. Most major sub-indexes closed in the red.

Metal stocks were the biggest drag during the session, with the Nifty metal index (.NIFTYMET) shedding 3.2%. It fell as much as 3.9% after China said it would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices.

Financial stocks, which had cushioned losses earlier in the day, gave up gains. Index heavyweight ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) fell 1.1% and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) settled 1.6% lower.

"There is a sense of fear about what might come next on the inflation front ... this is driving participants to book some profits in recent gainers," said A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

Investor sentiment, which was upbeat at the start of the week, took a hit on Wednesday after global stocks receded over worries about an uptick in U.S. inflation. Both the Nifty and Sensex had settled 0.5% lower in the previous session.

Among the few gainers on Thursday, auto component maker Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS) closed up 7.2% after it reported a jump in March-quarter net profit.

In broader Asia, stocks paused after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases and diminished risk appetite.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 10:38 AM UTCIndia battles rash of "black fungus" cases hitting COVID-19 patients

India has ordered tighter surveillance of a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients, officials said on Thursday, piling pressure on hospitals struggling with the world's highest number of daily infections of the novel coronavirus.

IndiaIndia's largest vial maker expects sales to triple on COVID-19 vaccine ramp up
IndiaIndia reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections
IndiaRussia will start supplying S-400 missile to India in Q4 -Interfax
IndiaIndia's top refiner says will buy Iranian oil if sanctions lifted