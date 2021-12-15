Indian shares slip ahead of Fed decision, Paytm plunges

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Wednesday as investors turned their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve for signs on the pace of tapering, while recent debutant Paytm plunged after a lock-in period for institutional investors expired.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.18% at 17,293.9 by 0350 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slipped 0.17% to 58,017.74. Both indexes were set for a fourth straight session of losses.

Investors were looking for clues on when the Fed will stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, while a rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant also weighed on sentiment.

One97 Communications (PAYT.NS), parent of digital payments firm Paytm, dropped 13% to its lowest since Nov. 22, following a dismal market debut on Nov. 18.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.