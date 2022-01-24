Indian shares slip for fifth day, JSW Steel drops
BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped for the fifth straight session on Monday dragged lower by losses in JSW Steel after its quarterly profit missed estimates, while gains in ICICI Bank following third-quarter results kept a lid on losses.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.48% at 17,534.35 by 0357 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.39% to 58,794.50.
Nifty's metal sub-index (.NIFTYMET) slid more than 1% early on Monday, led by a 3.2% fall in JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) after its December-quarter net profit missed analysts' estimates.
Technology stocks also lost ground in early trading, with Infosys (INFY.NS) down 1.16%, dragging the Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) more than 1% lower.
Shares of food delivery firm Zomato (ZOMT.NS) fell over 10% and were trading at 102 rupees apiece, its lowest since listing in July.
ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rose as much as 1.5% after India's second-largest private-sector lender beat profit expectations on the back of strong loan growth and lower bad loan provisions. (https://bit.ly/3Ix6gco)
Investors kept an eye out for earnings reports from several companies including Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) and HDFC Asset Management (HDFA.NS).
