Indian shares slip for fifth day, JSW Steel drops

BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped for the fifth straight session on Monday dragged lower by losses in JSW Steel after its quarterly profit missed estimates, while gains in ICICI Bank following third-quarter results kept a lid on losses.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.48% at 17,534.35 by 0357 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.39% to 58,794.50.

Nifty's metal sub-index (.NIFTYMET) slid more than 1% early on Monday, led by a 3.2% fall in JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) after its December-quarter net profit missed analysts' estimates.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Technology stocks also lost ground in early trading, with Infosys (INFY.NS) down 1.16%, dragging the Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) more than 1% lower.

Shares of food delivery firm Zomato (ZOMT.NS) fell over 10% and were trading at 102 rupees apiece, its lowest since listing in July.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rose as much as 1.5% after India's second-largest private-sector lender beat profit expectations on the back of strong loan growth and lower bad loan provisions. (https://bit.ly/3Ix6gco)

Investors kept an eye out for earnings reports from several companies including Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) and HDFC Asset Management (HDFA.NS).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.