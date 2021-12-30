Indian shares slip as financials, banks drag

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Thursday, weighed by financial and banking stocks ahead of the expiry of derivatives amid an uptick in Omicron coronavirus variant cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.1% at 17,198 by 0359 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.08% to 57,846.67.

The Nifty finance index (.NIFTYFIN) was down 0.5%, while the bank index (.NSEBANK) dropped 0.34%.

India reported a daily rise of 13,154 in COVID-19 cases, the highest in a month.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

