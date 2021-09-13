Skip to main content

India

Indian shares slip as losses in Reliance outweigh Coal India gains

By
2 minute read

BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Monday, as losses in heavyweight Reliance Industries over a delay in launching its low-cost smartphone, outweighed sharp gains in Coal India.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.08% lower at 17,355.30, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.22% to 58,177.76.

Investors are also awaiting August inflation data due later in the day, though analysts expect the reading to hold steady and stay within the central bank's comfort zone, a Reuters poll showed. read more

Reliance (RELI.NS) dragged the index lower, ending down 2.23% after it delayed the launch of an "ultra-affordable" smartphone, being developed by the company's telecom arm and Google, to November. read more

Private sector lenders ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) ended down 1.8% and 0.8% respectively, and were among the top five losers on the Nifty.

However, losses were cushioned by sharp gains in the world's largest coal miner, Coal India (COAL.NS), that ended up 4% after local media reported it might raise prices to mitigate the impact of rising costs and a wage revision.

IT stocks also lent support, with shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) closing 1.4% higher, among the top gainers on both the indexes, following the company's partnership with Dutch tech company NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O).

Among other stocks, beleaguered airline Jet Airways (JET.NS) jumped 5% on news it would resume domestic operations by the first quarter of 2022. Telecom operator Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), which scaled a record high during the session, ended up 1.04%. read more

Nifty's metal index (.NIFTYMET) advanced for a third session, rising 1.29%.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank SURO.BO settled 20% higher after a report said lender Clix Capital Services was in merger talks with the bank.

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 10:21 AM UTC

India worried about complacency over second dose of COVID-19 vaccine - sources

India is worried that growing complacency as COVID-19 infection rates and deaths decline could lead to people skipping their second vaccine shots, leaving communities vulnerable to the coronavirus, said two health experts briefed on the matter.

India
Dengue suspected of killing dozens as Indian state suffers worst outbreak in years
India
India reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths
India
Indian shares fall as Reliance slides; retail inflation in focus
India
India players refused to play fifth test v England, says BCCI chief