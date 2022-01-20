Indian shares slip for third day; CEAT, Bajaj Auto drop

BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday as technology stocks continued their descent, while Bajaj Auto and tyre maker CEAT slid after reporting weak results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.24% at 17,894.5 by 0405 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) edged 0.33% lower to 59,902.82.

IT major Infosys (INFY.NS) tumbled 2.4%, dragging the Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) to its lowest in a month, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell into a correction territory in overnight U.S. trading amid inflation concerns.

Automaker Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) fell as much as 1.7% after reporting a bigger-than-expected fall in profit, while CEAT (CEAT.NS) plunged 7.6% after registering a quarterly loss.

Non-bank lender PTC India Financial services (PTCN.NS) sank as much as 16.6% after saying its three independent directors resigned citing lapses in corporate governance. read more

Investors are also awaiting earnings reports from Nifty 50 components Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS), and Asian Paints (ASPN.NS).

