Skip to main content

India

Indian shares subdued as tech losses offset gains in Airtel, Kotak

1 minute read

A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted on Thursday as some technology and pharma stocks offset gains in Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS), with sentiment turning cautious on slowing growth and potential stimulus tapering by central banks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was 0.03% lower at 17,348.70 by 0346 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.01% to 58,254.90.

Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) inched lower for a third straight session, falling 0.8%, while Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS) gained for a second straight session, rising 1.2%.

Shares of UCO Bank (UCBK.NS) surged as much as 16.4%. The country's central bank said on Wednesday it had taken the bank off its prompt corrective action (PCA) list after it found the state-run lender was not in breach of its rules on regulatory capital, bad loans, and leverage ratio. read more

In Asian markets, caution kicked on economic growth worries and central banks' policies. Several Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signalled the Fed remains on track to reduce its asset purchases this year. read more

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:13 AM UTC

India's inflation likely remained steady at 5.60% in August

India's retail inflation held steady in August, staying within the central bank's comfort zone for a second month as a moderation in food price rises was offset by continued supply-chain disruptions, a Reuters poll predicted.

India
Indian shares subdued as tech losses offset gains in Airtel, Kotak
India
India, Russia warn against terror groups operating from Afghanistan
India
India's criticism of Infosys, Tata worries businesses
India
BASF, others raided in India over alleged vegetable seeds price fixing - sources