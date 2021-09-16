India
Indian shares touch record highs on banking boost; auto, telcos jump
BENGALURU, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit all-time highs on Thursday, boosted by banking stocks, while auto and telecom companies climbed a day after the federal government approved support packages for both the sectors.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.3% at 17,568.2 by 0404 GMT, having hit a peak of 17,576.9. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.27% to 58,878.0, after touching a record high of 58,908.18.
Private banks (.NIFPVTBNK) rose 0.45%, with lender IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS) jumping 1.6% to be the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.
The S&P BSE Telecom index (.SPBSTLIP) advanced 2%. The federal cabinet approved on Wednesday a relief package for the cash-strapped sector. read more
Vodafone Idea (VODA.NS) soared over 9%, while larger peer Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) was up 0.4%.
The government also approved a $3.5 billion incentive scheme for the automobile sector, pushing auto stocks (.NIFTYAUTO) 0.5% higher. Auto parts maker Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS) rose 1.5% to lead gains in the sector. read more
In Asia, shares were dragged lower by Chinese equities, a day after the country reported a set of underwhelming economic data.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.