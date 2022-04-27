Indian shares track Asian peers lower; Bajaj Finance top Nifty loser

A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inside its building in Mumbai, India, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares followed Asian peers lower on Wednesday, with all major sectors trading in negative territory as appetite for risky assets soured over fears about a global economic slowdown.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.69% at 17,080.95, as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.67% to 56,964.31. Both the indexes rose more than 1% in the previous session as global stocks eked out minor gains.

News of Russia cutting gas supplies to Eastern Europe, prospects of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, and worries over sky-high inflation and stringent COVID-related curbs in China sent the MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS) to a 13-month low on Wednesday.

In India, stocks across sectors lost ground with all major Nifty sub-indexes in negative territory in early trade. Just three of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index were marginally higher.

Nifty component Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) was down 0.4% ahead of March-quarter results.

Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50, down nearly 4% a day after it reported results.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

