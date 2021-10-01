Indian shares on track for first weekly drop in six

A road sign is seen next to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

BENGALURU, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set on Friday for their first weekly drop in six as markets fell for a third straight session, weighed down by losses in banks and auto makers.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was 0.62% lower at 17,509.4 by 0346 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) declined 0.64% to 58,745.22.

Indian equities also tracked weakness in broader Asian markets fuelled by concerns surrounding global economic recovery and persistent inflationary pressure in the United States.

Banking stocks (.NSEBANK) fell 0.8%, with ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) sliding more than 1% to be among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Auto stocks (.NIFTYAUTO) were also trading lower ahead of monthly sales data, with Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) dropping 1.6% a day after it warned that total vehicle production in October at two of its plants would be around 60% of normal levels due to a global chip shortage. read more

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

