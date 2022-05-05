Indian shares track gains in Asian peers as U.S. Fed softens tone

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares rebounded on Thursday, tracking Asian peers that rose as the Federal Reserve's less hawkish tone lifted investor sentiment.

The benchmark indexes closed over 2% lower on Wednesday, having posted their biggest intraday percentage loss since March 7 earlier in the session, after India's central bank hiked benchmark rate in a surprise move. read more

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.71% at 16,796.30 as of 0353 GMT, with most of its major sub-indexes in positive territory, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 1.06% to 56,256.66.

Nifty's public sector bank (.NIFTYPSU), metal (.NIFTYMET) and auto (.NIFTYAUTO) sub-indexes were among the top segment gainers, rising over 1% each.

In the broader Asian market, shares tracked Wall Street gains after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points but sounded a less hawkish tone than some had feared. read more

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

