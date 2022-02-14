Indian shares tumble 2% on escalating Ukraine tensions

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares slumped on Monday, dragged down by banking stocks and as investors globally fretted over escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 2.1% to 17,018, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was down 2.1% at 56,910.46.

Banking stocks were under radar after India's federal investigation agency filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding lenders of 228.42 billion rupees. read more

The Nifty banking index (.NSEBANK) fell 2.8%, while the public sector banking index (.NIFTYPSU) dropped 3.5%.

Meanwhile, state-run Life Insurance Corp of India filed draft papers with the market regulator on Sunday to sell 5% of its shares to potentially raise nearly $8 billion, dwarfing the biggest IPO in Asia's third-largest economy by a considerable margin. read more

India is expected to release inflation data for January later in the day.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

