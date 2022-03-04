Indian shares tumble as Ukraine crisis intensifies

BENGALURU, March 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1% on Friday, tracking a sell-off in global equity markets, as the escalating Ukraine crisis sent oil prices surging and stoked inflation fears.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) had fallen by 1.46% to 16,256.80 by 0350 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) had dropped by 1.52% to 54,266.72. Both the indexes were set for their fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Ukraine's state emergency service said a fire broke out in a building outside the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces. read more

India is the world's third-largest importer of crude oil, and rising prices push up the country's trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.

Nifty's bank index <.NSEBANK, financial services index (.NIFTYFIN), auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) and IT index (.NIFTYIT) were among the top losers, falling between 1% and 2%.

Asian stock markets suffered heavy losses while oil prices jumped on the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

