Skip to main content

India

Indian shares weighed down by FMCG, IT stocks; ICICI Bank hits record high

1 minute read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Monday, dragged by consumer and information technology stocks, while banks scaled a record high after strong quarterly earnings from private lender ICICI Bank.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.2% at 18,088 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.1% to 60,775.46.

Shares of ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rose 7.1%, helping the Nifty bank index (.NSEBANK) reach a fresh high, after the lender posted an about 25% surge in quarterly profit on Saturday.

The bank index rose 1.1%, while the fast moving consumer goods index (.NIFTYFMCG) and the IT sub-index (.NIFTYIT) fell 1% and 0.9%, respectively.

India's monetary policy committee sees the need for continued policy accommodation as the economic recovery remains fragile, with the rise of inflation less steep than expected, minutes of the October meeting showed. read more

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:07 AM UTC

Indian shares weighed down by FMCG, IT stocks; ICICI Bank hits record high

Indian shares inched lower on Monday, dragged by consumer and information technology stocks, while banks scaled a record high after strong quarterly earnings from private lender ICICI Bank.

India
India's Reliance grows above pre-pandemic levels, refining powers profit surge
India
Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
India
India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
India
Bollywood stars, Indian celebrities launch NFTs amid global craze