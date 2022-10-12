Indian state drug controller finds violations at Maiden Pharma factory -CNBC TV18















NEW DELHI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indian state Haryana's drug controller has issued a show cause notice to Maiden Pharmaceuticals for quality testing violations at its factory, CNBC TV18 reported on Wednesday.

Authorities said last week they were testing samples of cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharma for export after the World Health Organization linked them to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia.

