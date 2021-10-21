Skip to main content

India

Indian stocks rise on boost from metals, energy shares

1 minute read

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Thursday, led by energy and metal stocks on concerns over tight inventories, with investors focusing on a cluster of earnings due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.4% at 18,330, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.4% to 61,558 by 0355 GMT.

The Nifty Metals index (.NIFTYMET) and the energy index (.NIFTYENR) rose 1% each on worries around tight supplies for industrial metals and crude.

Future Retail (FRTL.NS) fell 4% after a Singapore arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday that the retailer must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O). read more

Investors now eye September-quarter results from a slew of companies, including Asian Paints (ASPN.NS), JSW Steel (JSTL.NS), TVS Motor Co (TVSM.NS) and Biocon (BION.NS).

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:51 AM UTC

Qatar Energy says it is committed to being trusted energy supplier for India

Top liquefied natural gas exporter Qatar Energy said late on Wednesday it remains committed to being a trusted partner for energy supplies in India and does not miss shipments it is contractually obligated to deliver.

India
Four militants, one soldier killed in Kashmir after attacks on civilians
India
Indian stocks rise on boost from metals, energy shares
India
Tesla lobbies Modi's office in India to slash taxes before it enters market-sources
India
India celebrates 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses with song, film