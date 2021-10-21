Indian stocks rise on boost from metals, energy shares

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Thursday, led by energy and metal stocks on concerns over tight inventories, with investors focusing on a cluster of earnings due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.4% at 18,330, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.4% to 61,558 by 0355 GMT.

The Nifty Metals index (.NIFTYMET) and the energy index (.NIFTYENR) rose 1% each on worries around tight supplies for industrial metals and crude.

Future Retail (FRTL.NS) fell 4% after a Singapore arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday that the retailer must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O). read more

Investors now eye September-quarter results from a slew of companies, including Asian Paints (ASPN.NS), JSW Steel (JSTL.NS), TVS Motor Co (TVSM.NS) and Biocon (BION.NS).

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

