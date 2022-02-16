Indian tax authorities search premises of China's Huawei - local media

Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India's income tax authorities have conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL), as part of a tax evasion investigation, local media reported on Wednesday, citing official sources.

Officials from the Income Tax Department looked at financial documents, account books and company records, Indian businesses and overseas transactions, NDTV reported, citing PTI. Some records were also seized, the report added.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India, the world's second-biggest market by number of phone users, last year did not name Huawei among foreign network equipment suppliers allowed to carry out 5G trials. read more

The searches were conducted at Huawei's office premises in the capital city of Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and tech hub Bengaluru on Tuesday, the report said.

The development comes a day after government sources told Reuters that India had blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, over security concerns. read more

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

