Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

IndiaIndian tech hub Bengaluru to enter lockdown as infections surge

Reuters
1 minute read

Software professionals assisting municipal authorities work on their terminals inside a "war room" focused on tracking the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike office in Bengaluru, India July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nivedita Bhattacharjee/Files

The southern Indian state of Karnataka, home to technology and outsourcing hub Bengaluru, will impose a lockdown for 14 days starting from April 27 evening in an effort to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state's chief minister said on Monday.

Karnataka is the latest region to enter a lockdown after similar curbs in many parts of India, which is battling a massive second wave of infections that has pressured its health system. read more

Bengaluru, a city of 12 million, reported more than 20,000 new infections on Sunday, its highest single-day tally so far and second only to the capital, Delhi.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 9:08 AM UTCIndia’s coronavirus crisis deepens as countries promise aid

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.

IndiaEXCLUSIVE India's federal government won't import vaccines, leaving it to states -sources

India's government will not import COVID-19 vaccines itself but expects states and companies to do so, two government officials told Reuters, a decision that may slow acquisitions of shots just as a second wave of the pandemic rips through the country.

IndiaPM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus ‘storm’, U.S. readies help
IndiaU.S. to provide vaccine components, medical supplies as India battles COVID-19 spike
IndiaFrance to send oxygen equipment to India to help with COVID crisis