Factbox: India's 10 biggest IPOs and their debut day performance

The interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in front of its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Indian digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS) slid more than 27% in its stock market listing on Thursday, making it one of India's worst-performing large initial public offerings (IPOs).

Paytm had raised $2.46 billion through what was India's largest-ever IPO. But some investors questioned its lack of profit and its valuation in a highly-competitive digital payments market. read more

Here is a list of how India's 10 biggest IPOs performed on their debut:

Source: Prime Database and Refinitiv Eikon

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.