Factbox: India's 10 biggest IPOs and their debut day performance
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Indian digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS) slid more than 27% in its stock market listing on Thursday, making it one of India's worst-performing large initial public offerings (IPOs).
Paytm had raised $2.46 billion through what was India's largest-ever IPO. But some investors questioned its lack of profit and its valuation in a highly-competitive digital payments market. read more
Here is a list of how India's 10 biggest IPOs performed on their debut:
