People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

July 20 (Reuters) - India reported on Tuesday 30,093 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, the lowest such figure in four months.

India's tally of infections stands at 406,130, the data showed, with the death toll rising by 374.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

