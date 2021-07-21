India
India's 3,998 new COVID-19 deaths are its highest in a month
1 minute read
1/2
July 21 (Reuters) - India reported on Wednesday 42,015 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while daily deaths jumped to 3,998, their highest since June 12, health ministry data showed.
India's tally of infections stands at 31.22 million, with a death toll of 418,480, the data showed.
Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.