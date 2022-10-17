India's ACC reports surprise quarterly loss as expenses surge















BENGALURU, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian cement maker ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) on Monday reported a surprise loss for the September-quarter, hurt by a surge in fuel and power expenses.

The company's standalone loss was 910.9 million Indian rupees ($11.05 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 4.49 billion rupees a year ago.

"We have had significant cost pressures in the recent past due to steep fuel price rise," B. Sridhar, chief executive officer, ACC said in a statement.

"However, recent cooling off in energy costs will impact us positively in the coming quarters."

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 1.33 billion rupees for the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.3% on year to 39.87 billion rupees.

Total expenses for the quarter surged nearly 30% due to higher global petcoke and coal prices, with power and fuel expenses surging over 67%.

Last week, rival Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS) posted a 67.2% slump in second quarter profit after fuel costs surged. read more

Indian ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group recently concluded acquisition of ACC after it ventured into cement making earlier this year with its $10.5 billion acquisition of Holcim AG's (HOLN.S) cement businesses in India - Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS) and ACC.

Adani, which has become the second-largest cement maker in India, said the production capacity at both the cement units was expected to double by 2027. ($1 = 82.4025 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Neha Arora











