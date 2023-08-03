India's Adani-backed Ambuja Cements to buy majority stake in Sanghi Industries for $604 mln

A view shows Ambuja Cement bags, to be carried to a construction site, in a load carrier in Ahmedabad, India, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS) said on Thursday it will buy a 56.74% stake in smaller rival Sanghi Industries (SNGI.NS) for an enterprise value of 50 billion rupees ($604.4 million), closing the Adani Group's gap on market leader UltraTech (ULTC.NS) at a time of booming demand for building materials.

($1 = 82.7270 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.