India's Adani-backed Ambuja Cements to buy majority stake in Sanghi Industries for $604 mln
BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS) said on Thursday it will buy a 56.74% stake in smaller rival Sanghi Industries (SNGI.NS) for an enterprise value of 50 billion rupees ($604.4 million), closing the Adani Group's gap on market leader UltraTech (ULTC.NS) at a time of booming demand for building materials.
($1 = 82.7270 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.