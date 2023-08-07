India's Adani Energy Solutions gets financial closure for $1 bln project
MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - India's Adani Energy Solutions (ADAI.NS) has achieved financial closure for a $1 billion project to supply renewable power to India's financial capital Mumbai, according to a statement viewed by Reuters.
The banking consortium is comprised of DBS Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Siemens Bank GmbH, Société Générale (SOGN.PA), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Hong Kong Mortgage Corp.
Reporting by Dhwani Pandya; Editing by Kim Coghill
