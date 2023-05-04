India's Adani Enterprises says Q4 profit more than doubles

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad
The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) reported a 137.5% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a strong performance at its key coal trading division.

The company's consolidated profit increased to 7.22 billion Indian rupees ($88.3 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from 3.04 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 81.7610 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza

