India's Adani Enterprises says Q4 profit more than doubles















MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) reported a 137.5% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a strong performance at its key coal trading division.

The company's consolidated profit increased to 7.22 billion Indian rupees ($88.3 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from 3.04 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 81.7610 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza











