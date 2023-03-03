India's Adani to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on one of its buildings in Ahmedabad
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on one of its buildings in Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a U.S. short-seller report.

Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15, the document showed.

Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

