India

India's Adani offers discount for LNG-fuelled vessels at Mundra port

Workers wait for a cargo ship to beach at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - The Adani Group will offer a 50% discount on charges to liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled ships at Mundra, India's largest commercial port, according to a notice seen by Reuters, as the country seeks to cut emissions under its green ports plan.

Using LNG to fuel ships allows a significant reduction in CO2 as well as of other forms of pollution compared with conventional shipping fuel.

"Port will offer 50% discount on Port Dues, Pilotage and Berth hire charges," the notice to shippers, issued by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSE.NS), said.

The company, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, said the waiver scheme will apply to vessels with dual fuel engines that use LNG as a primary fuel. The scheme will be valid for six months from Aug. 1.

However, the waiver on port charges would not apply for vessels carrying LNG cargo and using LNG fuel, it said.

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Barbara Lewis

