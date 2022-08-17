India's Akasa Air to add one aircraft every two weeks

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Akasa Air said on Wednesday it will keep adding one new aircraft every two weeks after India's newest budget carrier received its third aircraft which will be put into operation on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route shortly.

