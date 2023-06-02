India's Apollo Hospitals to sell stake in healthcare platform

Patients and their attendants are seen inside Apollo hospital in New Delhi
Patients and their attendants are seen inside Apollo hospital in New Delhi, India, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

June 2 (Reuters) - India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS) plans to raise about $200 million by selling a stake of up to 6% in its online platform, Chief Financial Officer Krishnan Akhileswaran said on Friday.

Apollo Hospitals is expecting a valuation of $2.5 billion to $3 billion for the healthcare services platform, Apollo HealthCo Ltd.

In May, Apollo's fourth-quarter revenue from healthcare services climbed 18.5% and accounted for 51% of its total revenue.

Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

