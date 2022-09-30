India's April-August fiscal deficit at $66.56 billion - govt















NEW DELHI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) for the five months through August touched 5.42 trillion Indian rupees ($66.56 billion) or 32.6% of annual estimates, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts rose to about 7 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 13.9 trillion rupees, the data showed.

In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 81.4340 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed Editing by Mark Heinrich











