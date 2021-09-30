India's April-August fiscal deficit near 4.7 trln rupees - govt

NEW DELHI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's federal fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) in April-August, the first five months of the fiscal year, stood at 4.68 trillion rupees, or 31.1% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Thursday.

Net tax receipts were 6.45 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 12.77 trillion rupees, the data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Giles Elgood

