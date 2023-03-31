India's April-Feb fiscal deficit touches 83% of annual target- govt
New Delhi, March 31 (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) for the 11 months through February touched 14.54 trillion rupees ($177.02 billion), nearly 83% of annual estimates, government data showed on Friday.
Net tax receipts through February were 17.32 trillion rupees or 83% of the annual estimate and 17% higher than last year, per the data.
Total expenditure during the period was 34.93 trillion rupees or 83.4% of the annual goal and 11% higher than the government's spending last year.
India has targeted a budget deficit of 6.4% for the fiscal year ending this month.
($1 = 82.1850 Indian rupees)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.