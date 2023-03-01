India's April-Jan fiscal deficit touches 68% of full-year target















NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) for the 10 months through January touched 11.91 trillion rupees ($144.19 billion), nearly 68% of annual estimates, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts rose to 16.89 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 31.68 trillion rupees, the data showed.

India aims to end the current fiscal year with a budget deficit of 6.4%.

($1 = 82.5970 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Krishna N. Das











