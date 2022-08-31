1 minute read
India's April-July fiscal deficit at $42.91 bln
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) for the fourth months through June touched 3.41 trillion rupees ($42.91 billion) or 20.5% of annual estimates, government data showed on Wednesday.
Net tax receipts stood at 6.66 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 11.27 trillion rupees, the data showed.
($1 = 79.4710 Indian rupees)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.