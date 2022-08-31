India's April-July fiscal deficit at $42.91 bln

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) for the fourth months through June touched 3.41 trillion rupees ($42.91 billion) or 20.5% of annual estimates, government data showed on Wednesday.

Net tax receipts stood at 6.66 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 11.27 trillion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 79.4710 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.